My biggest mistake: Ammar Issa, founder of AMR Hair and Beauty
5 minute Read
Ammar Issa has entrepreneurial spirit running through his veins.
At 11-years-old he was already working in the beauty industry, packing boxes out the back of a local shop. He took to reselling products at school, and, after realising he would have to build his own brands to make a name for himself, Issa started his own company at 14-years-old — although he couldn’t register the business name until he turned 16.
The business name registered was AMR Hair and Beauty, and it’s a company that now earns more than $100 million in revenue a year.
