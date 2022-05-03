checkout-options-analysis

There are many checkout options to choose from these days, but which is best? Source: Unsplash/Poster Pos.

Finance
Jason Andrew

Checkout options: What your business should use based on popularity, cost and implementation

Authors
Jason Andrew
Cashflow
7 minute Read

There’s never been more ways for businesses to take people’s money, so let’s explore the various checkout options now available to small businesses.

In short, things are getting crowded. E-commerce and the digitisation of small businesses have transformed how consumers pay (or seemingly pay) for things.

Digital wallets, payment gateways, buy now, pay later (BNPL), traditional cards, even crypto options are amassing faster than a credit card bill at a long lunch in the ’80s.

In fact, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, BNPL transactions were equivalent to about 1.7% of Australian card purchases (about $11.5 billion in payments) in the year to June 2021.

Subscribe to keep reading

Access exclusive funding information, ATO guidance, and founder interviews.
See subscription plans
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.