Apple’s iOS 15 changes: Here’s what email marketers need to know

Apple’s latest software upgrade will forever change how we do email marketing.

Released this week, the iOS 15 operating system will see new Mail Privacy Protection features begin to kick in as Apple users update their devices.

With Apple controlling a large chunk of the email client market share, email marketers must pay attention and prepare to pivot … again.

Here’s what marketers need to know to better prepare for this change, and what your next-step strategies should be to continue measuring the email engagement of your subscribers.