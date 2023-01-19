How to attract and retain the right people for your business

No matter the size of your business, it is essential to develop an overarching people and culture plan. With competition for skills placing businesses under increasing strain, an ‘ad-hoc’ approach will no longer make the grade.

A best practice approach to your people, and the culture they operate in, not only improves workplace harmony and productivity, but also recruitment and retention — ensuring you have the right people, with the right skills, in the right jobs when you need them.

Although your approaches to people and culture planning are fundamentally linked, for ease of understanding and clarity around process, we will look at each separately.