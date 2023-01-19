How to attract and retain the right people for your business
No matter the size of your business, it is essential to develop an overarching people and culture plan. With competition for skills placing businesses under increasing strain, an ‘ad-hoc’ approach will no longer make the grade.
A best practice approach to your people, and the culture they operate in, not only improves workplace harmony and productivity, but also recruitment and retention — ensuring you have the right people, with the right skills, in the right jobs when you need them.
Although your approaches to people and culture planning are fundamentally linked, for ease of understanding and clarity around process, we will look at each separately.
Developing a people plan for your business
A key part of the strategic planning process in any business is to consider current and future resource requirements — including your people. In planning for growth, it’s important to factor in the staff and skills you will need to succeed, and when.
Keep reading for freeLearn more