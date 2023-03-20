Your audience wants information. But where do you draw the line?

People want information. Team members want their leaders to keep them informed, customers want you to send more information before they make a decision, and the public wants political parties to explain policy before they decide who to vote for.

A lack of detail is cause for concern — reason enough for rejecting an idea. For example, you may have had a stakeholder reject a proposal or a customer balk at buying because they just didn’t have enough information.

This is because an absence of detail is often construed as an absence of thought, and by extension, an absence of answers.

To avoid this, we often shovel vast amounts of information at our audience. We hope thick slabs of text will be thin-sliced as due diligence. Gosh, they must be thorough because look at how many pages there are!