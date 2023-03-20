information

Source: Unsplash/Joshua Rawson-Harris

Bri Williams

Your audience wants information. But where do you draw the line?

Authors
Bri Williams
Sales & Marketing
3 minute Read

People want information. Team members want their leaders to keep them informed, customers want you to send more information before they make a decision, and the public wants political parties to explain policy before they decide who to vote for. 

A lack of detail is cause for concern — reason enough for rejecting an idea. For example, you may have had a stakeholder reject a proposal or a customer balk at buying because they just didn’t have enough information.

This is because an absence of detail is often construed as an absence of thought, and by extension, an absence of answers.

To avoid this, we often shovel vast amounts of information at our audience. We hope thick slabs of text will be thin-sliced as due diligence. Gosh, they must be thorough because look at how many pages there are!

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.