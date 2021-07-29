“Space 2.0”: Meet the Aussie investor backing local space tech

This interview unpacks:

Why Australia’s space tech ‘sunrise industry’ represents an investment opportunity;

How Aussie startups in this sector approach things a little differently to their US counterparts; and

What space tech trends we can expect to see within the next five years.

Martin Duursma heads up the space tech portfolio at Main Sequence, the CSIRO-backed venture capital fund that has invested in some of the biggest names in Aussie space tech.

In this interview, he explains why he sees such opportunity in space tech startups, and why Australia is the best place to build, and back, them.