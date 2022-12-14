entrepreneurs

Source: private media.

Inspiration, Leadership
Eloise Keating

Twenty-one Australian entrepreneurs and business leaders reflect on what they learnt in 2022

Authors
Eloise Keating
14 minute Read

There has been no shortage of challenges for businesses in 2022, from the tech downturn and inflation to recruiting in a tight labour market and finding the best way to implement hybrid work arrangements. 

So what have Aussie businesses learnt this year? And how do they plan to apply these lessons to 2023?

SmartCompany Plus asked 21 entrepreneurs and business leaders to weigh in.

Christina Hobbs, co-founder and CEO, Verve Super And Verve Money

entrepreneurs

Keep reading for free

Join as a new subscriber and get your first month on us.
Learn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.