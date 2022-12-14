Twenty-one Australian entrepreneurs and business leaders reflect on what they learnt in 2022
14 minute Read
There has been no shortage of challenges for businesses in 2022, from the tech downturn and inflation to recruiting in a tight labour market and finding the best way to implement hybrid work arrangements.
So what have Aussie businesses learnt this year? And how do they plan to apply these lessons to 2023?
SmartCompany Plus asked 21 entrepreneurs and business leaders to weigh in.
Christina Hobbs, co-founder and CEO, Verve Super And Verve Money
Keep reading for freeLearn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here