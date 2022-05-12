Back to the office: How leaders can help their staff through the transition
With restrictions continuing to ease and ‘work from home’ directives disappearing, employers are considering how best to welcome back employees into their office spaces. While some leaders are excited at the opportunity of gathering their teams and bringing life back to their offices, many employees are keen to maintain a work-life balance that they have become accustomed to with a hybrid working model.
So what are leaders to do in these times of transition? Here are some tips for leaders who are tasked with the role of transitioning their teams back into the company office.
Tips for coming back to the office
Show empathy
Take the time to acknowledge the incredible efforts of your employees and any challenges they have faced since you were last together. Remind your colleagues that this is not a ‘return to work’ transition, but a return to the company office transition.
Initiate a new employee workplace survey to get in tune with your people and any challenges they may be facing. Be sure to gain a strong understanding of their appetite to return to the office, and any changing preferences. Provide clear and obvious questions to get a new read on the basics, such as preferred break times, working hours and opinions on communal spaces and facilities. This will demonstrate transparency and a willingness to make the transition as comfortable as possible, for all.
