Back to the office: How leaders can help their staff through the transition

With restrictions continuing to ease and ‘work from home’ directives disappearing, employers are considering how best to welcome back employees into their office spaces. While some leaders are excited at the opportunity of gathering their teams and bringing life back to their offices, many employees are keen to maintain a work-life balance that they have become accustomed to with a hybrid working model.

So what are leaders to do in these times of transition? Here are some tips for leaders who are tasked with the role of transitioning their teams back into the company office.