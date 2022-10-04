Brilliant basics: Why doing the ‘boring’ amazingly well is the future of e-commerce

E-commerce continues to explode, with an estimated 12–24 million e-commerce sites operating globally. With technology as the driving force behind this growth, brands are increasingly looking to invest into futuristic capabilities to keep pace with customers’ increasing expectations.

However, with increasing regulations around data privacy, brands are looking to find alternative ways to offer such futuristic capabilities to personalise the customer experience and engage with and delight audiences. Ensuring brands are agile and able to respond to new technologies and changing regulations is key. However, creating a strong e-commerce foundation, such as getting the product descriptions right the first time, implementing clothing-specific size guides and using reliable product imagery, is equally important.

When someone asks you to sell “boring”, you may jump to an obvious conclusion of “no one buys boring”, but, turning the boring into interesting opens up a world of possibilities that scream success. Hence why, doing the “boring” amazingly well is the future of e-commerce.

So, how can your business implement the typical boring practices amazingly well to thrive in the next era of e-commerce?