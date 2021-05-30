“A very personal experience”: How Bed Threads grew its email database to over 300,000 in four years

Email databases are owned business assets that can insulate you from the whims of social media platform algorithms. They also take time to build, and constant optimisation.

Bed Threads sells French linen bedding direct to its consumers from its online store, and has grown its email database to 300,000 in four short years since launching in 2017.

SmartCompany Plus interviewed co-founder Genevieve Rosen-Biller to understand how the company was so successful, touching on how it operates in sync with Bed Threads’ Instagram, which it sees as its shopfront online.

This strategy secrets article teaches you: