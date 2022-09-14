Pay day: What payment options should you offer your staff?

It’s not uncommon these days for people to live from payday to payday; the ongoing pandemic, the blowout in living costs, aggressive rises in rates and stagnant wages have made sure of that. With monthly pay cycles now the norm, it is placing enormous financial stress on many Australian workers to come up with ways to make ends meet.

A 2021 survey conducted by the American Payroll Association found that 25% of employees in the US want access to their pay as they earn it. Here in Australia an independent survey found that a staggering 81% of workers across multiple industries, including healthcare, retail and mining, would like access to their earned wages before the end of their pay cycle.

Clarity around the options available is paramount, as they are not all the same, and offering the wrong option to your staff can expose them to credit issues. Personal credit and payday lending option products don’t work the same as earned pay access.

Getting it right, by offering them a real-time earned pay access option allows your business to contribute to your employees’ financial and psychological wellbeing.