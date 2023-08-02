Beyond DEI: The business benefits of hiring staff with disabilities
By Luisa Alemany and Freek Vermeulen
Employing people with disabilities is usually seen as a social cause — one best suited to organisations that are not-for-profit or in the public sector. That is a mistake — and more important, a missed opportunity. In many industries innovative companies are showing that the inclusion of people with disabilities can lead to real competitive advantage and long-term profitability.
Our research suggests that having employees with disabilities in its workforce can build a firm’s competitive advantage in four ways: (1) Disabilities often confer unique talents that make people better at particular jobs; (2) the presence of employees with disabilities elevates the culture of the entire organisation, making it more collaborative and boosting productivity; (3) a reputation for inclusiveness enhances a firm’s value proposition with customers, who become more willing to build long-term relationships with the company; (4) being recognised as socially responsible gives a firm an edge in the competition for capital and talent.
Keep reading for freeLearn more