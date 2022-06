Be like Bezos: Why leaders should be data-informed, not data-driven

Are you a numbers person? Many of us aren’t. But according to leading data specialist Dr Selena Fisk, all business owners need to be data literate at the very least.

We live in a data rich world, after all.

Dr Fisk’s good news? Anyone can be a numbers person, and data doesn’t have to drive every business decision.

Instead, in this extract from her book, I’m Not A Numbers Person, Dr Fisk covers why it’s more important for leaders to be data-informed, rather than data-driven.