Big agencies often get this wrong: Three reasons why your Google Ads aren’t converting
In today’s fiercely competitive digital landscape, there is no doubt that businesses are continually vying for the attention of online consumers. For many, Google Ads stands as a dominant force. Its strength lies in providing a powerful platform for businesses to reach a highly engaged customer — one that is motivated by actively searching for a solution to a current problem.
However, despite the opportunity to reach such an engaged buyer, getting your ad account to actually be profitable is a challenge. And whether you have navigated the tech or have invested in outsourcing with an agency, here are three common reasons why your Google Ads are not converting.
You’re running ads like it’s 2021
Things move quickly in the Google Ads world. We’ve seen accounts that worked well in 2021 fall off a cliff in 2022 if the ads strategy hasn’t been updated recently.
Traditional shopping campaigns have been eclipsed for the most part by Performance Max. If you’ve been avoiding this catch-all campaign in the past, it’s time to start experimenting.
Keep reading for freeLearn more