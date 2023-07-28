Big agencies often get this wrong: Three reasons why your Google Ads aren’t converting

In today’s fiercely competitive digital landscape, there is no doubt that businesses are continually vying for the attention of online consumers. For many, Google Ads stands as a dominant force. Its strength lies in providing a powerful platform for businesses to reach a highly engaged customer — one that is motivated by actively searching for a solution to a current problem.

However, despite the opportunity to reach such an engaged buyer, getting your ad account to actually be profitable is a challenge. And whether you have navigated the tech or have invested in outsourcing with an agency, here are three common reasons why your Google Ads are not converting.