My biggest mistake: Charlie Karaboga, CEO and co-founder of Block Earner
4 minute Read
Blockchain has become a mainstay in the world of tech, with more and more individuals, businesses and organisations jumping on board the world of decentralised finance.
For many, it’s a scary leap into the unknown. But where’s the good in staying in your comfort zone?
Co-founder and chief executive of blockchain-powered fintech Block Earner, Charlie Karaboga, tells SmartCompany Plus that doing so was one of his “biggest mistakes to date”.
The mistake
It happened early in Karaboga’s career, when he had a “great job in a highly reputable company”.
Subscribe to keep readingLearn more
Already a Plus member? Sign in here