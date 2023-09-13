How Sydney-based startup BindiMaps is helping people navigate the great indoors

Navigating the outside world on foot has never been a completely easy feat, but getting lost in complex and unfamiliar indoor spaces like hospitals, multi-level office buildings, universities and shopping centres, or even events like the Australian Open, especially when you have someplace you need to be, can make for an equally frustrating experience and it happens to many people on a daily basis.

Sydney-based inclusive wayfinding mobile app BindiMaps, which was launched in 2017 by co-founders CEO Dr Anna Wright, CCO Mladen Jovanovic and CPO Tony Burrett, is revolutionising the way people navigate indoor spaces, with the app able to be implemented in practically any indoor and outdoor spaces.

The BindiMaps app has been designed to help people of all abilities navigate unfamiliar indoor locations and point them in the right direction with 10-20 times more accuracy than Google Maps.

By using a simple, natural language audio system, BindiMaps can describe where users are and what’s around them, provide precise location information, and deliver the optimal and most accessible routes, and the best way to get to their chosen destination.