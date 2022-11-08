bon maxie

Bon Maxie founder Clare Spelta. source: supplied.

Inspiration
Morganne Kopittke

Bon Maxie’s founder nailed a niche in the accessories market, using Instagram to grow a seven-figure business

Authors
Morganne Kopittke
5 minute Read

For the last seven years, Bon Maxie founder Clare Spelta has been working tirelessly on her life’s mission to solve pesky everyday annoyances with handy accessories.

Spelta’s solutions to life’s typical daily annoyances, which include earring holders, bags, wallets, and organisational, beauty, travel and home accessories, have seen the Brisbane-based online fashion retailer grow from just a hobby to a seven-figure business.

The Bon Maxie team is made up of a range of contractors and five people who work remotely, which includes Spelta and her husband. The business also has a warehouse company located in Banyo, Queensland.

Spelta sat down with SmartCompany to talk more about growing her business on Instagram and the importance of finding niches in the market to solve customer problems.

