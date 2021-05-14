Fighting (and winning) against Amazon: The Booktopia model

Online bookseller Booktopia has invested a cool $30 million into its distribution centre, adding conveyers, robots, and automated packing machines.
SmartCompany Plus takes you behind the scenes to see how the $359 million retailer pushes out 40,000 books per day from its Sydney site, breaking down Booktopia’s marketing, technology, and growth strategies.
This article teaches you:
- How marketing can be used to speed up (and slow down) sales;
- The importance of saving seconds of time when scaling; and
- How you can successfully compete with giants like Amazon.