shivani-gopal-boosting-female-founders

Previous Boosting Female Founders grant recipient. Source: supplied

Strategy
Tamara Dowley

Boosting Female Founders: 10 tips on how to apply for the grant

Authors
Tamara Dowley
Grants
6 minute Read

If you’re a female founder, no doubt you’ve been eyeing off the Boosting Female Founders (BFF) grant opportunity. In fact, you might be thinking about doing everything humanely possible to get your very own slice of the $11.6 million pie.

The idea certainly sounds like one that is a no-brainer.

That’s particularly so when your slice could amount to between $100,000-$400,000 — and perhaps even more for those of you who identify as Indigenous, CALD, living with a disability, or are living in rural or regional areas. For female business owners, many of whom have experienced gendered disadvantages in starting, growing and scaling their enterprising visions, securing this opportunity would certainly represent a tangible and game-changing step towards powering the next stage of business growth.

But as one of the most hotly contested grants of the year and a success rate of 1.5% out of 2500 applications last year, there are certainly a few eligibility caveats to the Boosting Female Founders grant that you’ll want to pay close attention to before you even consider setting your fingers to a keyboard.

Subscribe to keep reading

Get your first 30 days FREE
Learn more
Already a Plus member?

 

More for you from PLUS

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.