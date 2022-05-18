Boosting Female Founders: 10 tips on how to apply for the grant

If you’re a female founder, no doubt you’ve been eyeing off the Boosting Female Founders (BFF) grant opportunity. In fact, you might be thinking about doing everything humanely possible to get your very own slice of the $11.6 million pie.

The idea certainly sounds like one that is a no-brainer.

That’s particularly so when your slice could amount to between $100,000-$400,000 — and perhaps even more for those of you who identify as Indigenous, CALD, living with a disability, or are living in rural or regional areas. For female business owners, many of whom have experienced gendered disadvantages in starting, growing and scaling their enterprising visions, securing this opportunity would certainly represent a tangible and game-changing step towards powering the next stage of business growth.

But as one of the most hotly contested grants of the year and a success rate of 1.5% out of 2500 applications last year, there are certainly a few eligibility caveats to the Boosting Female Founders grant that you’ll want to pay close attention to before you even consider setting your fingers to a keyboard.