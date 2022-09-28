How brands like Who Gives a Crap and Heaps Normal benefit from purpose-led PR

The saying ‘it is cool to be kind’ has never been more true.

If you’re a business that wants to build visibility and secure media headlines, then look no further than your purpose and values when it comes to pitching your stories to media.

Whether it’s due to the climate crisis, the pandemic or growing wealth inequality (or a mix of all three), more and more businesses are prioritising purpose alongside profit.

No longer can businesses sit on their hands while the world burns. Consumers are demanding more with purpose-driven consumers now the largest consumer segment. These customers are looking for products and services that align with their ethics and are willing to change their habits, and part with more of their money to support these brands.