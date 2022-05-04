How to make your business an attractive target to be acquired by the big end of town

The professional services giants went on a buying spree last year, with business after business acquired.

Collectively, the Big 4 accounting firms (Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC) and large consultancies (Accenture, Bain, Capgemini) acquired over 20 professional services companies in Australia in 2021, as they seek to reinvent themselves beyond their traditional service offering.

That process of re-engineering can be seen in diverse transactions — ranging from Deloitte’s acquisition of PDS Group, a property development and project specialist, to KPMG’s acquisition of Oracle cloud services consultancy Certus APAC.

The process has also been driven by the well-documented “war for talent”, coupled with aggressive growth agendas at these firms and clients who are demanding niche, value added capabilities.