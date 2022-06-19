Your business needs AI. Here’s how to overcome decision paralysis

A 2021 report by McKinsey found that more companies than ever before are adopting artificial intelligence (AI), with 56% of respondents saying that they use it in at least one business function.

By automating the mundane, AI frees up knowledge workers’ time to focus on loftier, transformational projects and optimise internal operations.

However, there are still many companies that are taking a cautious approach.

Despite having more data and greater access to advanced software, decision overload paralyses many businesses from adopting this new disruptive technology.