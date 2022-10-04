Where most businesses fail when using AI-powered marketing

When a large telecom company’s marketers set out to reduce customer churn, they decided to use artificial intelligence to determine which customers were most likely to defect. Armed with the AI’s predictions, they bombarded the at-risk customers with promotions enticing them to stay. Yet many left despite the retention campaign. Why? The managers had made a fundamental error: they had asked the algorithm the wrong question. While the AI’s predictions were good, they didn’t address the real problem the managers were trying to solve.

That kind of scenario is all too common among companies using AI to inform business decisions. In a 2019 survey of 2500 executives conducted by Sloan Management Review and the Boston Consulting Group, 90% of respondents said that their companies had invested in AI, but fewer than 40% of them had seen business gains from it in the previous three years

In our academic, consulting, and non-executive director roles, we have studied and advised more than 50 companies, examining the main challenges they face as they seek to leverage AI in their marketing. This work has allowed us to identify and categorize the errors marketers most frequently make with AI and develop a framework for preventing them.

Let’s look at the errors first.