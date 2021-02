Aussie fintech Airwallex hit unicorn status in record time, scoring a $1 billion valuation in three-and-a-half years. What kind of challenges does such fast growth throw at you? And how does an intrepid team of tech leaders ensure they’re making the most of every learning opportunity along the way? SmartCompany’s startups editor, Stephanie Palmer-Derrien, takes you backstage to see how it all works.