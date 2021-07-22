Blackbird Ventures offices. Source: Supplied

Business Case Files
Stephanie Palmer-Derrien

Ambition articulated in vivid colour: Behind the scenes at Blackbird Ventures

Authors
Stephanie Palmer-Derrien
Venture Capital
articleArticle
11 minute Read

This case file covers:

  • What Blackbird is looking for from founders;
  • Why the team has stuck to its ‘hospitality’ mindset, even as it grows; and
  • How Blackbird transforms informal coffee meets into formal networks.

Founded in 2012, Blackbird has raised more than $1.3 billion for investment into local startups, including its fourth fund — worth $500 million — announced in August last year.

But what do investors do when they’re not handing out cash? How do they decide what — and who — to put their money behind?

Take a peek behind the curtain with SmartCompany Plus.

Join Plus to access
Already a Plus member?

More for you from PLUS

image/svg+xml

Unlimited smarts for just $1.90 a week

Get SmartCompany Plus, for a business expense you actually want

Learn more