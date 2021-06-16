This company profile teaches you:

How to get the most out of your third-party company relationships;

How to build a digital marketing platform that regularly generates leads; and

How to forecast your supply needs when your company growth keeps accelerating.

Samantha Manning launched a loose leaf tea brand and a luxury crystal-charged sparkling water before realising that the latter was being used by customers as an alcohol alternative. Using her experience in manufacturing and distilling, she created Monday Distillery, a provider of sugar-free alcohol alternatives, designed to improve non-drinkers’ nights out.

In two years, the business sold half a million bottles, and Manning is forecasting a million more sales within the next 12 months.