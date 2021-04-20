Business Case Files
Lois Maskiell

How Who Gives A Crap’s unique model steers growth, decisions and led to bumper revenue in 2020

Authors
Lois Maskiell
Growth
articleArticle
8 minute Read

How can you compete with some of the most established companies in the world that have the advantages of scale, advanced supply chains, and brand recognition?

Toilet-paper manufacturer Who Gives A Crap offers a lesson in profit-for-purpose, and how companies can sell on a different value proposition when they put sustainability first.

In a world where some consumers put ethics and impact over price, you can learn a lot from Who Gives a Crap.

Last year, the social enterprise donated $5.86 million, after increasing its March 2020 revenue by 1100% from the year before. So, what enabled Who Gives A Crap to hit such high targets?

This SmartCompany Plus piece breaks down:

  • The intersection of short-vs-long term planning in profit-for-purpose models;
  • How to identify, and work with, partners that share your goals; and
  • The most high-impact areas of your business you can adjust to meet sustainability initiatives.
Join Plus to access
Already a Plus member?

More for you from PLUS