How Who Gives A Crap’s unique model steers growth, decisions and led to bumper revenue in 2020

How can you compete with some of the most established companies in the world that have the advantages of scale, advanced supply chains, and brand recognition?

Toilet-paper manufacturer Who Gives A Crap offers a lesson in profit-for-purpose, and how companies can sell on a different value proposition when they put sustainability first.

In a world where some consumers put ethics and impact over price, you can learn a lot from Who Gives a Crap.

Last year, the social enterprise donated $5.86 million, after increasing its March 2020 revenue by 1100% from the year before. So, what enabled Who Gives A Crap to hit such high targets?

This SmartCompany Plus piece breaks down: