Five steps for building collaborative relationships between your company and other businesses

In 2007 Sonos, a manufacturer of luxury wireless-audio systems, struck a deal with Best Buy to sell its products at more than 600 retail locations across the United States. Sonos would be spotlighted in Best Buy stores with live, interactive, multizone demonstrations. In return, Best Buy would gain access to the best-reviewed new audio systems in the world. The agreement was a victory for both companies. But 10 years later, profit margins were eroding; tension had developed around Sonos’ last-minute promotion changes, pricing issues and what Best Buy perceived to be a lack of strategic alignment; and Sonos was worried about the departures of key Best Buy personnel and how they would affect the partnership. In 2018, in a cramped, windowless room in Minneapolis, a Best Buy executive gave the Sonos team a de facto ultimatum: Come up with better terms for the partnership, or there was no good reason to continue the meeting.

After years of narrow discussions focused on tactics and pricing, it was the first time the two teams had openly spoken about larger issues of strategy and collaboration. Criticism was better than silence, they reasoned. The Best Buy team agreed to continue the meeting — without an offer from Sonos to cut prices. “Aligning for further growth as if we were one firm” became the two teams’ motto for a jointly developed road map.

One year later, both teams attributed improved business alignment and above-average growth rates to the exercise and the resulting strategy shift.

Many failing sales organizations offer value propositions that prioritize their own products and services over collaboration with buyers, taking a one-sided perspective that lacks critical customer input.