What is the difference between business continuity and disaster recovery?

The terms business continuity and disaster recovery are often used interchangeably, but they are different things. Although closely related and often working in tandem, the disciplines have distinct goals, both of which address interruptions to mission-critical lines of business. It is essential, however, that stakeholders understand the differences between the two and how to deploy both business continuity and disaster recovery planning in a unified manner. After all, as the saying goes, failing to plan is akin to planning to fail.

What is business continuity?

Business continuity planning is exactly what it sounds like — a way of addressing any disruption to business operations until the underlying problem can be resolved. During the pandemic, for example, businesses faced enormous pressure to adopt temporary measures that would allow them to continue their operations as best as possible. In this case, continuity planning involved giving employees the tools required for them to work from home.

Every business continuity plan begins with a risk assessment and a business impact analysis. Together, these documents help stakeholders determine the required scope of the plan, while also taking into consideration any regulatory or legal implications. Many continuity plans focus heavily on telecommunications and IT systems, given the central role they play in businesses today.

Business continuity plans must take into account all the possible risks facing the organisation, such as natural disasters, cyberattacks, and service outages. The goal of business continuity is not to resolve these problems, but to keep mission-critical operations running as smoothly as possible during the period of disruption. Planning also involves mitigating risks in the first place, such as by maintaining redundant computing systems and real-time copies of your data.