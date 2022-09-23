Why deals don’t succeed, and the 5Ps driving great business purchases
5 minute Read
What determines if business deals are successful or not? The answer is often emotion, but that’s not the only reason a deal will fall through.
In the following edited book extract from Buy Grow Exit, Joanna Oakey shares the key factors in making a great purchase decision.
The most common reasons deals don't succeed
Studies on M&A success rates (or more particularly, failure rates) revolve around large acquisitions, and mostly on the activity of public companies.
