How your business can develop a digital mindset and why it matters

When Thierry Breton took over as CEO of the French IT services company Atos, in 2008, he knew that a massive and immediate digital transformation was necessary. Annual revenue had increased nearly 6% during the Great Recession, to $6.2 billion, but Atos wasn’t growing as fast as its competitors were. The company suffered from siloed business and functional groups, had limited pooling of global resources, and needed more innovation throughout the company. Digital transformation was the only way forward.

But what would that look like for an IT giant? Breton began by scaling and globalizing the company, which provides online transactional services, systems integration, cybersecurity, and more. He doubled the size of the workforce to 100,000 people, hoping to fend off the competitors all around him, including digital-born start-ups from Silicon Valley, India, and China. Breton also laid out a plan to integrate AI and other data-driven technology into company processes and upskill the expanding workforce.

The three-year digital-transformation plan depended on creating a culture of continuous learning and required that employees develop what we call a digital mindset. Breton and his team debated options for how to approach those goals. Some believed a robust training program was the only way forward; others were convinced that people learn best on the job. They eventually created the Digital Transformation Factory upskilling certification program. The initial goal was to train 35,000 technical and nontechnical employees in digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

Notably, the upskilling program was voluntary. Breton’s team launched an internal marketing campaign to encourage people to learn and get certified. It also instituted a peer and management nomination system to entice employees to join the program and offered rewards for achieving benchmarks in certification. The reasoning was that if employees got certified voluntarily, they would be more likely to internalize the new digital skills and modify their work behaviors accordingly. The learning programs accommodated everyone from data scientists and highly skilled engineers to people in traditionally nontechnical functions, such as sales and marketing.