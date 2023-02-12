Why studying your business’s history can help launch it into the future

Most business leaders focus on the future much more than they do on the past. With industries and economies changing so rapidly, executives believe that their job is to embrace disruption and innovation, transform their organizations, and explore new frontiers — not maintain the status quo. Management experts encourage such views, often regarding the past as a hindrance to innovation.

However, decades of research into companies around the world have taught me that corporate history can be a strategic and motivational resource. Treated as a reference point for thought and action, it can actually drive progress in a way that provides continuity and offers stakeholders a sense of identity, pride, and responsibility as custodians of a legacy. Organizations that understand these benefits can look back at and pay homage to their histories even as they strive to move forward and beyond them.

As Sierk Ybema, a professor of organization studies at VU Amsterdam, points out, steeping yourself in history doesn’t mean taking a purely nostalgic view of your corporate past, leaving it cloaked in a rosy glow. Nor does it mean taking what Ybema calls a postalgic perspective, one that dismisses traditional organizational ideas and practices as outdated. Rather, you should challenge yourself to straddle both points of view. When you acknowledge your company’s complex history and ponder its conflicting themes, you generate more nuanced and refined thinking and uncover opportunities to leverage the past to push the business forward.

When explaining this idea to CEOs and their teams, I often refer to the Sankofa, a mythical bird from Ghanaian folklore that is typically portrayed as twisting its head backward to secure a precious egg while keeping its feet facing forward. Indeed, the word sankofa (which comes to us from the Akan tribe) can be translated as “go back to the past and bring forward that which is useful.”