Your business can avoid becoming the next Optus with these cybersecurity tips

If there’s one thing that’s been highlighted by the recent Optus data breach, it’s that nobody is immune to being hacked. What many people don’t realise is that breaches happen all the time, they just aren’t publicised as widely.

Like most major breaches, we don’t know the exact details around the Optus hack, but it’s possible it happened at a time when data was being transferred from one system to another and created an ‘open door’ for the hacker to penetrate.

Whatever the specifics, the bottom line is whoever the company was using for its cybersecurity didn’t work, and it exposes the need for multi-layered security to protect the data that’s central to our businesses and personal lives.

Cybersecurity is the responsibility of every business, company and individual — to protect their own data, their client data, and the data they work with.