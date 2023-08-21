How businesses can design a successful transformation program

To design a successful transformation program and tailor it to the circumstances of your organisation and your professional context, you should not only acknowledge that transformation is hard, you should also understand why it’s hard. It’s only by understanding the causes of these difficulties that you can design the strategies and actions to overcome them.

Status quo never has to argue its own case

I remember learning about Sir Isaac Newton and his three laws of motion in my year 7 science class. As a quick recap, Newton proposed three laws that describe the relationship between the motion of an object and the forces that act upon it. These laws, first published in 1687, can be paraphrased as follows:

law 1: a body continues in its state of rest, or in uniform motion in a straight line, unless a force acts on it

law 2: a force acts on a body and moves it in such a manner that the time rate of change of momentum is the same as the force

law 3: two bodies exerting forces on each other are equal in magnitude and opposite in direction.

I wasn’t that good at physics in year 7, or anytime really, so these technical descriptions are not exactly clear to me. Thus, I decided to reference Physics4kids.com for a simpler explanation. Their explanation is that Newton’s first law of physics basically says that an object at rest stays at rest, or an object in motion stays in motion, unless something happens. If you’re going in a specific direction, unless something happens to you, you will always go in that direction. Forever.