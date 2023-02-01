How do businesses strike a balance between working remotely and returning to the office?

Sean Lewis, the CEO of Vallia Energy, stared at the message screen on his phone and prayed for three little dots.

“DON’T SEND THE BACK-TO-THE-OFFICE MEMO!” he’d written to Joan Flores, the senior vice president who managed their corporate space. For weeks he and Joan had been planning a return to the office for the 3200 employees who worked at the oil and gas company’s headquarters in Oklahoma City. More than two and a half years earlier, at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, those staff members (around 65% of the workforce) had begun doing their jobs remotely.

Though some had trickled back into the office on a voluntary basis, Sean, unlike his competitors, had still not mandated that everyone return. Now, with vaccines and therapeutics widely available, it felt like the right time to reassemble the HQ personnel. They’d been productive during the pandemic, but Sean worried that Vallia was missing out on collaboration and, as a result, innovation.

He was also concerned about the brewing discontent of Vallia’s roughnecks — the workers who laboured on the drilling rigs and in the oil fields and who had been on-site all along. Many were disdainful of the “corporate suits” in the main office. Most had been vaccinated, but some believed that the severity of the pandemic had been exaggerated, and they didn’t understand why the office staff had stayed remote for so long. They were beginning to grumble about what they perceived to be a double standard: They were often offshore or in the field for weeks at a time, while their colleagues had the luxury of being home with their families.