How Buy From The Bush used social media and storytelling to generate $9 million in revenue for rural SMEs

Grace Brennan co-founded the Buy From the Bush (BFTB) movement in October 2019 using social media. Since then, the campaign has generated $9 million in revenue for rural small businesses.

The journey from a volunteer-led hashtag movement to a financially viable business wasn’t instant, but it has been successful.

Since launching, BFTB has attracted more than 550,000 followers across Facebook and Instagram. And, more than 50,000 transactions have been processed via its marketplace.

In a recent interview, Brennan shared with SmartCompany Plus how effective storytelling and social media use can create long-lasting social, cultural and financial change — even away from the big side of town.