How Byron Bay Candles increased its stockists by 25% despite a pandemic and regional flooding

When Anne-Marie Dove took the reins of the Byron Bay Candles in 2017, the former customer “who loved the brand and all it stood for” had big plans for the manufacturing wholesale business, based in the coastal town’s arts and industry estate.

Byron Bay local Dove and her family are the fourth owners of the company that now employs four full-time staff (including herself) plus back-up casuals (candles are hand-poured) and freelancers for digital marketing.

Established in 2001 when the company’s range sported the colourful, tie-dyed look associated with the location’s famously hippy persona, today’s more minimalist aesthetic sees Dove and her team pioneering its pure essential oil range to offer some of the cleanest burning products on the market.

And just before the pandemic hit, the Byron Bay Candles team was in the process of releasing a ground-breaking refill option.