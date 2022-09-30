Three tips for today’s startup founders from Canva co-founders Melanie Perkins and Cameron Adams

On a recent afternoon at Canva headquarters, perched high above the tangled streets of Surry Hills, the sun shone on Melanie Perkins.

The CEO and her two co-founders, chief operating officer Cliff Obrecht and chief product officer Cameron Adams, had taken to the company’s rooftop terrace to mingle with reporters ahead of the company’s latest product launch.

The team said its new Visual Worksuite, a collection of graphic design tools and collaborative document editing features, was the future of Canva.

But the launch also provided an opportunity for reflection: both on the decade of hard work which led to Visual Worksuite, and the crucial business lessons Canva’s leaders learned along the way.