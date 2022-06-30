How Carlotta + Gee’s co-founders grew its annual turnover 350% while working on opposite sides of the world

With the business world getting smaller as the number of ways to connect grows, having a business that spans time zones is now easier than ever. For the founders of Carlotta + Gee, they grew their all-natural, sustainable Australian linen brand, despite being on opposite sides of the world.

Best friends Georgie Cavanagh and Carlotta Casals started the 100% French linen bedding company in 2019 in Sydney, completely unaware of the impact the pending global pandemic would have on their working relationship and growth.