Georgie Cavanagh and Carlotta Casals, co-founders of Carlotta + Gee. Source: supplied.

How Carlotta + Gee’s co-founders grew its annual turnover 350% while working on opposite sides of the world

With the business world getting smaller as the number of ways to connect grows, having a business that spans time zones is now easier than ever. For the founders of Carlotta + Gee, they grew their all-natural, sustainable Australian linen brand, despite being on opposite sides of the world.

Best friends Georgie Cavanagh and Carlotta Casals started the 100% French linen bedding company in 2019 in Sydney, completely unaware of the impact the pending global pandemic would have on their working relationship and growth.

Before the storm

Without a crystal ball and no way of knowing what was to come, Carlotta and Georgie decided the time was right to commit full-time to the business.

After a few years of building Carlotta + Gee as a side hustle, they quit their jobs.

