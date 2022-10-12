Muesli giant Carman’s buys Fruit Wise, marking the company’s first acquisition after 30 years in business

The founder of Australian muesli giant Carman’s loved the fruit straps she packed in her kids’ lunchboxes so much, she bought the company.

Carman’s acquired Australian-owned and made snacking brand Fruit Wise for an undisclosed sum in October after a year of discussions.

It’s Carman’s first acquisition in a journey that began when founder and CEO Carolyn Creswell bought the tiny business as an 18-year-old for $1000.

Creswell says the family-owned companies shared “unparalleled similarities” and joining them was a “proud moment”.