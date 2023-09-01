The case for launching products during a recession

Economic downturns are frightening. Consumers curb spending, companies cut costs, and we all wait anxiously for the economy to recover. In such a climate, launching a product — an expensive and uncertain endeavour in the best of times — would seem to make little sense. But a new study finds that products launched during recessions outperform on several important measures.

The researchers explored three questions: how do products introduced during recessions perform relative to ones launched during booms? Does the severity of the recession affect performance? And does the timing within the recession matter? They analysed 8,981 product launches in the UK in 20 fast-moving consumer goods categories from 1995 to 2012, along with 1,071 product launches in the U.S. auto industry from 1946 to 2008. They gathered information on UK launches from AiMark, a Netherlands-based marketing organisation, and collected data on US launches from sources including Automotive News and the New Encyclopedia of Motor Cars.

Finally, they looked at data from the UK Office for National Statistics and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis to track recessions in each economy as well as publicly available data on each product’s sales, market share, and life span.

“I expected to see a big difference between the success of necessities, such as toilet paper and food, and that of discretionary products, such as hair dye,” says M Berk Talay, the lead author of the study and a professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. “I thought discretionary-product launches would be more likely to fail, because nonessential purchases tend to decline in tough economies. But the effects are consistent across products and categories. A recession might be the ideal time to launch your product no matter what it is.”