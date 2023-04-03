cat and dog owners

Harvard Business Review

Why cat owners are more cautious than dog owners — and why that matters to your business

Harvard Business Review
By Amy Meeker

Xiaojing Yang of the University of South Carolina and two coresearchers gave pet owners basic definitions of stocks and mutual funds, highlighting the increased risk associated with the former, and asked them which type of financial instrument they’d rather buy and how much they’d invest. Dog owners were more likely than cat owners to opt for stocks, and they allocated more money to them than the relatively few cat owners who made that choice did. Additional experiments revealed that cat owners also preferred products that prevented problems, while dog owners were drawn to products that promised gains. The conclusion: Cat owners are more cautious consumers than dog owners.

Professor Yang, defend your research

Consumer behaviors are driven in part by two opposing mindsets: a promotion focus and a prevention focus. The first is characterised by eagerness, risk-seeking, and a priority on maximising gains, while the second is marked by caution, risk aversion, and a priority on minimising losses. We tend to associate dogs with a promotion focus, given their typical openness and adaptability, while linking cats — which are generally warier and more aloof than their canine counterparts — with a prevention focus.

My colleagues and I believe that exposure to dogs or cats reminds people of these stereotypical traits and activates the related mindset, making them either more inclined to favor products that are risky or promoted for positive outcomes, or more drawn to products that are low-risk or said to prevent negative outcomes.

