The benefits and potential drawbacks of a CEO directly engaging with customers

Customer expectation in the United States has held steady for the last decade, while customer satisfaction has deteriorated. To reverse this trend, many companies are leveraging all parts of their organizations to offer customer-centric approaches that increase customer satisfaction. CEOs can potentially serve as important customer service representatives in complementary roles to front-line customer service/sales and customer experience management personnel. But do the potential benefits of the CEO as customer service representative outweigh the potential drawbacks?

Elon Musk thinks so. He often replies to individual Tesla and Twitter customer inquiries and complaints via Twitter. John Legere, former CEO of T-Mobile, once stepped in to solve a Wi-Fi issue that allowed thousands of people to continue following the details of an in-flight romance unfolding on social media. Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, regularly solicits feedback from airline passengers on Virgin flights. On Instagram, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, shared his response to a customer who complained that the online retailer sold Black Lives Matter T-shirts.

The benefits of direct CEO engagement

In the last decade, roughly 12.8% of U.S. customers across all industries and product categories complained to companies about something, per data from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI). A customer who complains is five times as likely to purchase from a different company in the future. ACSI data also indicates that it takes almost a perfect “10” on complaint handling by a company for customers to be as satisfied and loyal to a company as they were before they complained.

The benefits of direct CEO engagement can include the following:

