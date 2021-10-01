talent-drought-retrain-staff

Redeploying staff is more simple than it may seem. Source: Unsplash/This Is Engineering.

LeadershipRecruitment
Sharon Williams

Checklist: How to retrain and redeploy your existing staff during the COVID-19 talent drought

Authors
Sharon Williams
articleArticle
4 minute Read

The last 18 months have created unprecedented pressures on employee management, from how to motivate, to mental and physical health, to more or less working hours, pay cuts, changes in working location and decisions on whether to keep teams employed or not, while employees themselves increasingly contemplate career changes and career direction. 

Part of the joy of being in business for 26 years is that I’ve lived through many challenges.

But the pandemic has been different: it’s on our doorstep and it has endangered health. The global financial crisis is probably the nearest parallel with and, while it was responsible for the deaths of financially broken families and executives, it didn’t kill as COVID-19 has threatened to kill. 

Become a SmartCompany Plus subscriber to keep reading

Take out an annual membership and get your free book with the promocode FREEBOOK
Subscribe now
Already a Plus member?

By submitting to this form, you agree to SmartCompany Plus’ terms and conditions.

More for you from PLUS

image/svg+xml

Smart50 2021 nominations closing soon

Get your Smart50 nomination form in before October 6 to be in the running.
Enter Now