How many choices should you give your customers? Here’s how to best optimise options

Customers are confronted by thousands of decisions a day, so how can you make the process of choosing more straightforward? Well, it’s not only the number of product options you put forward, but the sequence in which they are offered that can make a significant difference. Is it better to reveal your products one by one, like a waiter explaining the daily specials, or all at once like a restaurant menu? Here’s how to optimise options.

How many options should you present?

Spoiler alert, there is no magic answer when it comes to identifying how many options you should present to a customer. It depends on factors like your industry, product, competitive landscape and method of customer engagement.

Behavioural science does tell us, however, that we need to find the sweet spot. Having too few options can trigger ‘single option aversion’, where your customer will keep looking because they don’t feel they’ve satisfied their search, and too many can create ‘choice overload’, where they’ll throw their hands in the air because it is simply too difficult to decide.

When aiming for the sweet spot, consider the following: