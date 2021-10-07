Click-and-collect: How a quick pivot helped AMR Hair and Beauty triple its e-commerce business

At the 2004 Sydney Royal Easter Show there was a single stall selling something other than showbags, and a 14-year-old Ammar Issa was the helm.

It would be another two years until Issa could register his business name (he had to wait until he was 16 years old), and while it’s no longer showground stalls Issa is competing with, the hard work has certainly paid off.

As of 2021, his business AMR Hair and Beauty has around 75 staff in its Australian operations, and more employed in the UK; four brick-and-mortar stores, with others currently being built; and it earns more than $100 million in revenue a year.