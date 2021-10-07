AMR-hair-beauty

AMR Hair and Beauty stock in Victoria. Source: supplied.

Strategy
Sophie Venz

Click-and-collect: How a quick pivot helped AMR Hair and Beauty triple its e-commerce business

Authors
Sophie Venz
Retail
5 minute Read

At the 2004 Sydney Royal Easter Show there was a single stall selling something other than showbags, and a 14-year-old Ammar Issa was the helm.

It would be another two years until Issa could register his business name (he had to wait until he was 16 years old), and while it’s no longer showground stalls Issa is competing with, the hard work has certainly paid off.

As of 2021, his business AMR Hair and Beauty has around 75 staff in its Australian operations, and more employed in the UK; four brick-and-mortar stores, with others currently being built; and it earns more than $100 million in revenue a year.

Become a SmartCompany Plus subscriber to keep reading

Get your first 30 days FREE with the promocode 30FREE
Subscribe now
Already a Plus member?

By submitting to this form, you agree to SmartCompany Plus’ terms and conditions.

More for you from PLUS