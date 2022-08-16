Considering co-CEOs for your business? Here are the nine key factors of success

For a long time the prevailing wisdom has been that companies need to be led by a single strong leader. Over the years some companies have put co-CEOs in charge, but not often. Of the 2200 companies that were listed in the S&P 1200 and the Russell 1000 from 1996 to 2020, fewer than 100 were led by co-chief executives. Moreover, during that period, especially in times of stress, some of those jointly led companies performed notably poorly —among them Chipotle Mexican Grill, the software company SAP, and the mobile phone pioneer Research In Motion (which became BlackBerry in 2013).

Many observers don’t find this surprising. Installing two decision-makers at the top, the theory goes, almost invariably leads to trouble, in the form of conflicts, confusion, inconsistency, irresolution, and delays. Marvin Bower, who built McKinsey, famously warned Goldman Sachs not to have co-CEOs. “Power sharing,” he said, “never works.”

Except that it often does.

We recently took a careful look at the performance of 87 public companies whose leaders were identified as co-CEOs. We found that those firms tended to produce more value for shareholders than their peers did. While co-CEOs were in charge, they generated an average annual shareholder return of 9.5% — significantly better than the average of 6.9% for each company’s relevant index. This impressive result didn’t hinge on a few highfliers: nearly 60% of the companies led by co-CEOs outperformed. And co-CEO tenure was not short-lived but more or less the same as sole-CEO tenure — about five years, on average.