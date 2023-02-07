The secret sauce to cold calling: How to nail your elevator pitch

“Hi, I’m Paris Thomson. We haven’t met before, but have you considered integrating video content into your marketing strategy?”

That was me a decade ago, a young Aussie creative watching global brands produce amazing video content and knowing in my heart I could make it work locally. But I needed clients. So, I took the plunge — quit my job and threw my all at it. I started picking up the phone and calling every brand and marketing manager I could think of that I wanted to work with.

The idea of cold calling to generate new business sounds daunting but when you’re an entrepreneur or startup founder, that first conversation with a potential client or investor can be ‘make or break’. You need to overcome your fear of failure and rejection (at least outwardly!) then refine your key messaging sufficiently so you can communicate it confidently and succinctly.

What is unique about your business or service? And how is what you’re doing going to benefit the person or business you’re pitching to?