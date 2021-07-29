Community is key in Aussie space tech success, says Fleet’s Flavia Tata Nardini

This article explains:

Why cooperation is crucial to success for Aussie space startups;

How Fleet co-founder Flavia Tata Nardini decides who to partner with; and

Why it’s so important to give back to the startup community in a growing sector.

When Flavia Tata Nardini co-founded nanosatellite startup Fleet in 2015, she was told she would never succeed outside of Silicon Valley. Six years later, she’s operating out of Adelaide, with commercial customers on the books and satellites in the sky.

Now, through partnering with her Aussie peers — and by acting as a mentor and investor herself — she’s committed to creating a flourishing, and lucrative, local space tech community.