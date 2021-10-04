Consumer behaviours will change post-pandemic. Here’s how your business can prepare

As consumers prepare to emerge, blinking into the post-lockdown light, what changes can we expect and how different will things be? Here’s how to get your business ready.

Behaviours that will continue

For most businesses, online will continue to be central to your success. COVID-19 has forced customers to get used to buying online and using QR codes, and this habit won’t go away. Where once your website may have been the ugly cousin of your in-person experience, online is now front and centre.

I’m not just talking about retail either. Online is a way many of us will continue to work and connect, and being online for so much of our day means our expectations of software and website user-experiences will only increase.